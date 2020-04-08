Kim Kardashian is promoting the charity to a children’s hospital by the pandemic COVID-19 (+PHOTO)

Kim Kardashian continuing its efforts to combat the crisis of coronavirus to urge to the charity of the children’s hospital through a new selfie.

This Tuesday, April 07, Kim Kardashian it took a selfie with a bandage in the hand with the aim of promoting the charity organization Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since this Monday was the beginning of the Week of Children’s Hospital.

It should be noted that, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is a us-based non-profit that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research and community awareness about children’s health problems.

In addition, the entrepreneur and tv star wrote in his publication of Instagram: “Join me in supporting @cmnhospitals for #ChildrensHospitalWeek because the children need care now. I need children’s hospitals now more than ever!”.

On the other hand, the band decorative Kim wore the hashtag #childrenshospitalweek in it, highlighting that you are band-aids have been distributed by the organization for people to promote the cause.

Finally, Katy Perry has also been added this action caricativa above to commit to being a creator of changes.