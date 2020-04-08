Kim Kardashian rules out the possibility of having another baby

The quarantine has made the mother of four to reflect seriously about the future.
Like other parents around the world, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West soon they were locked in their home with their children for weeks, and with other more ahead. Of course, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and rapper Grammy-winner have not had an easy task, considering that should take care of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
This situation has made the creator of KKW Beauty appreciate much more the schools and the work of their teachers. And, in addition, it has become a defining moment for their family plans for the future, such as, for example: is There, or not there are more shoots in your picture?
Watch the video and let the founder of SKIMS answer with great sincerity.
Meanwhile, Kim has been inviting his followers to join the practice of social distancing, in the midst of the pandemic of the coronavirus.
On the 19th of march, she shared in Instagram a photo of her and her sister Khloé Kardashian, and wrote, “I Was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all alienated socially, and we remain far apart from each other separately. It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of all others.”
Kim then added, “PLEASE, do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We all will get through this!”