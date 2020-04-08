Kourtney Kardashian I shared your journey. Quarantine? OMG!

Kourtney Kardashian and their sisters are the celebrities ms sought in the social networks, in fact, they always surprise their fans with new publications through Instagram.

In this opportunity, after the propagacin of the coronavirus, the corporate american I decided to share some unique photos of your trip to Armenia, a country and old republic sovitica in the region montaosa of the Caucasus between Asia and Europe.

Not the sabas? The star of E! is of Armenian origin, and together with her sister, Kim Kardashian, decided to baptize their children at the headquarters of the Church Apostlica armenia, Holy Echmiadzin.

“While we stayed home, we will share another part of the world with my photos and story of our trip to Armenia, honoring our races at @poosh today”, said with enthusiasm the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner from your profile official next to the commented post.

In such instant you can see to Mason, Penelope and Reign, the children of the personality of television american and to Kim: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

What is striking about the pictures that I added the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was that their outfits were dark, long and women wore, as details, long necklaces or accessories that highlight your outfit.

Finally, and as was expected, the images of Kourtney Kardashian harvested thousands of comments and a sinfn of “I like” in the network of hearts.