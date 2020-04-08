Kris Jenner and her creepy wax figure that is identical to it

Recently caused controversy Kris Jenner confessed that will botox for your loved ones this Christmas 2019although it is no secret that his famous daughters were subjected to this kind of aesthetic treatments to maintain and enhance its beauty (including Kylie Jenner of 22 years).

And it is not secret that Kris Jenner is proud of how well it looks at 64 years of age, it is for this reason that, like your daughter Khloé Kardashian, decided to become a wax figure it looks identical to it!

Recently, through the videos you have uploaded to Instagram the family (and that has revealed the amazing christmas decor boasts Kylie Jenner and each of the members of the clan Kardashian with frequency, in the last days) we could notice that now Kris you have in your own home a wax figure pretty realistic, which seems to be its twin.

As we discover in the videos that has been published this week in your account of Instagram, recorded during the christmas dinner organized in honour of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Kris has a wax statue of yours to actual size in one of the banks in their bar, because yes, his fabulous mansion has a wet bar fully equipped.