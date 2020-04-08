Kris Jenner will not take sides in the feud between the Kardashian sisters

Kris Jenner stated that he considers very sad that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have come to their hands in front of the cameras of their reality show.

Kim and Kourtney it came to a breaking point. The advance promo for the next season Keeping Up with the Kardashians has determined that the situation betweenandit came to a breaking point.

In a moment of the video that was made public this Tuesday, you can see the two sisters coming literally to the hands, although the scene is cut before discovering how just the fight.

Although this is a strategy to increase the expectation of the audience, the mother of two celebrities, Kris Jenner, reprobated the conduct of his two older daughters, and the terrible example that they give to the viewers that you idolize. “I was not present when my daughters had that discussion, and the truth is that had not seen fighting like that since they were in the institute”he confessed Jenner to your step for the program Ellen DeGeneres.

“I’ve told you that they can’t continue behaving that way, which is ridiculous and have to mature”.

On the other hand, this is not the first occasion that any member of its large family loses the nerves while recording. “There was a time, I think that was quite a while ago … I don’t know if anyone remembers, but Kim beat him to another of her sisters with a bag on your head because there was something going on with your car. It was a nonsense. That stay recorded at that time and it made me sad a lot.”

He added, referring to the incident that Kim and Khloé staged in 2008 when you went to buy a Bentley for the first and her little sister spent the entire time mocking her.

