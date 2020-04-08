Kylie and Travis celebrated together the birthday of Stormi at Disney

On the other hand, it seems that the entrepreneur of 22 years, will soon give a surprise to their followers and would have nothing to do with your business of cosmetics, but with your maternity. During a collaboration that he had with his older sister, Kim Kardashian to make a video for YouTube, Kylie confessed how many children they want to have, “I am secure of having four children. Only that I don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline for this, and I don’t know if I’m going to have four children tomorrow or I’m going to have four children as well as in seven years”

Finally, for now, the youngest of the clan Kardashian you do not have a pair or at least not been made public. What is a fact is that, both she and Travis have done an excellent job in a team as parents Stormieven though you already do not have a loving relationship.