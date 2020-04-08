Kylie Jenner admits that she plans to give several siblings, his daughter | Special Instagram

The businesswoman and model Kylie Jenner revealed that you want to have several children. Kylie Jenner revealed that it expects to have at least one child more than their mother Kris Jenner, although for the moment do not plan to have more children, because does not feel ready for a next pregnancy.

Despite the fact that his little daughter Stormi, you have just two years ago, Kylie Jenner is not planning that your little daughter is an only child for a long time. The businesswoman stated that she would like to have several children, maximum of seven, but now can not give a specific date because it is not in their upcoming plans the pregnancy.

“Eventually I would like to have seven children, but not right now,” he admitted in a conversation with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou in a direct Instagram. “Pregnancy is no joke, it is something very serious and very hard, and now I am not prepared to go through it.”

Due to the infancy of the great entrepreneur has been full of brothers and sisters: Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob and Kendall. Which have been an important part of your life, and of great influence during their growth. So it is not surprising that Kylie Jenner you want your daughter to have adventures and stories to the side of several of their future brothers.

In addition before you are born, your parent Caitlyn Jenner, had already had four children; Burt, Brandon, Brody and Casey. If that weren’t enough, her older sisters Kourney and Kim Kardashian have been inspired to have a very large family that goes from three to four children per family.

In the case of her sister, Kim Kardashian and wife of rapper Kanye Westshe has made it clear that the possibility of going on to the fifth child has been ditched completely after being forced to face the period of isolation with so many children.