Kylie jenner, again became the youngest billionaire in the world according to Forbes

The Forbes magazine published the list of the youngest billionaires. The list included people not older than 30 years.

The 22-year-old, kylie jenner is still the most young participant of the world index of billionaires in dollars in the history of Forbes magazine.

The state of the business is estimated at 1 billion dollars. In November of last year jenner has sold 51% of actions of Kylie Cosmetics manufacturer of cosmetic products Coty for us $ 600 million.

In the second and third places of the rating are located sisters alexandra and catarina andresen. Them respectively, of 23 and 24 years, each has 42% of the shares of the investment company Ferd, founded by his father. The state of each of the sisters is estimated at 1.1 billion dollars.

