Kylie jenner, again became the youngest billionaire in the world according to Forbes

Kylie Jenner. Photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner

The Forbes magazine published the list of the youngest billionaires. The list included people not older than 30 years.

The 22-year-old, kylie jenner is still the most young participant of the world index of billionaires in dollars in the history of Forbes magazine.

The state of the business is estimated at 1 billion dollars. In November of last year jenner has sold 51% of actions of Kylie Cosmetics manufacturer of cosmetic products Coty for us $ 600 million.

In the second and third places of the rating are located sisters alexandra and catarina andresen. Them respectively, of 23 and 24 years, each has 42% of the shares of the investment company Ferd, founded by his father. The state of each of the sisters is estimated at 1.1 billion dollars.