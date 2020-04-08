Kylie Jenner asks for marriage to Rosalia, he said that yes, I could have wedding | Instagram

It was through their accounts of Instagram that you shared the news Kylie Jenner he proposed marriage to Rosalia and this he said yes.

The whole internet has gone mad with pleasant the news that has been shared for just a short time ago they were seen together enjoying eating together.

It was the emoji of a diamond engagement ring which led to the revolt, coupled with this Rosalia commented on the publication with a “Wife” so pretty exciting.

You may be interested: Video Rosalia and his kiss of language that arose nausea

The photo that circulates on the internet is one in which ground together with the legs between the cross, the interpreter “Baghdad” he shared the same publication and to make it even more emotion in your description you can see “I said yes”.

In the stories of Kylie, shared a very excited video clips of the concert of Rosalia, possibly before you enter your submission was that you took the photograph because in the later videos you can see the same clothes in the photo.

Follow us on Google News, click to our star

The pair of friends tend to be very loving so that you can appreciate, and in the videos that Jenner shared wrote “My wife” and “My baby” so very loving.

The Staples Center is a multipurpose campus located in the city of Los Angeles, California and is where it is presented to the interpreter “I Think your look” to the delight of a large hearing.

Part of the concert of Rosalia | Instagram



It was a few weeks ago when the singer and the socialite appealed to make public his friendship with a image. Now, both have viralizado with “your commitment” in line, to be poles opposite the two young people managed to have quite a chemistry, How can it be that you became friends?.

Although it appears to be a joke, users and personalities from the show have reacted massively to the “tests” presented by the stars, the users will have followed the flow and have shared messages of congratulations to the “partner” pretty excited about that.

Read also: Rosalie reveals her taste for a specific type of men