Kylie Jenner exposes details about the ancient relationship between Kris and Caitlyn

The famous younger sister of the clan Kardashian, Kylie Jenner of 22 years, was nostalgic and it showed through your account instagram, where he shared a series of photographs of their parents when they kept a happy marriage.

These photographs were published just a few days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary Kris and Bruce (Now Caitlyn).

As we know the father of Kylie JennerBruce of 70 years, from a couple of years ago he confessed that he identified as a woman and started a change of gender and name, one of the reasons that it ended her marriage with Kris of 64 years.

The couple last more than two decades married.



The relationship between the parents of the minor clan Kardashian-Jenner has been slowly improving, but it seems that he misses those moments with their parents, for which he shared several pictures of them smiling at the camera holding hands or embracing each other.

In a photo shared with its 169 million followers on Instagram, the multi-billion dollar owner of an empire of beauty wrote “parents” below a photo that showed the couple with costumes of black leather to play.

In another photo the couple was dressed so elegant and sophisticated, Caitlyn sported a black suit with a bowtie red and Kris showed their characteristic hair cut short with a dress of black sequins.

Kylie revealed never before seen photographs.



Kylie also showed the fans his mom and his “dad” sitting on a beach and dressed up for a night out, where Kris wore a leopard print in both snapshots.

Remember that the couple married after just five months of dating.

Later in 2013, they announced they had separated in October, and a year later, Kris filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

You may be interested: Kylie Jenner surprised to reveal the number of children they want to have, What a strong!

Their divorce was finalized in December 2014, four months before Caitlyn appeared publicly as a transgender during an interview with 20/20 with journalist Diane Sawyer in April of 2015.

Both Kylie as Kendall have previously said that Caitlyn will always be “dad” to them.