Launch preview of “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson

Is already here the new trailer of “Viuda Negra” (“Black Widow”) the new film Marvel Studios that will be starring Scarlett Johansson resuming, everything indicates that for the last time, his now-legendary role of Natasha Romanoff. A film that, directed by Cate Shortland, will arrive in cinemas on the 30th of April.

An advance special of a minute and a half that started with the little warm welcome Yelena Belovathe character played by Florence Pugh, excuse you to her “sister,” Natasha, who returns home looking for a place to hide.

And is that after the events of Civil War, where is located this film within the Movie Universe Marvel, the once member of the Avengers has become one of the most sought after on the planet, as well as what are your ‘colleagues’ Falcon, Soldier of Winter Captain America.

Two “killer professionals” who join forces to flee and settle some unfinished business with the two other members of his lethal but very dysfunctional “family”: Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour). Before them, a new army of deadly black widow and a new and powerful enemy: Taskmaster.

The movie “black Widow”, the first release of Phase 4 of the Movie Universe Marvel, is a prequel set immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Something that suondría which takes place about four years ago… to the present.

Since it is not so in regard to the “present” of the Marvel Universe. And that is thanks to the timeshifting of 5 years was given in “Avengers: Endgame”, a decision that Marvel decided to make it permanent, this film Black Widow is taking place almost a decade before the last movie premiered within the UCM, “Spider-Man: Far from home”.

