Lauren Jauregui sings along to Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Beyonce in the next round of the game, with “Song Association”

It has been two years, that Lauren Jauregui is currently in the studio working on his debut solo album. His debut, however, the situation is different from most of the other artists. He also has his own album to the debut is accompanied by a strong interest in popular: Lauren comes to the girlgroup Fifth Harmony, which placed three albums in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart, and has reached figures of this world, with her single, “Work From Home”. Just a clip of the song was 2.2 billion plays on Youtube.

As part of the Fifth Harmony, I know how much did it cost to achieve those numbers. You know what I mean? I do know that it took about four or five years of work duuuuro to have a “Work From Home”. I know how much effort, energy and work we’ve had to spend in order to achieve those numbers, and that’s success. I know that if I was able to make it through the group, I am able to do this for me…. she says in an interview at the Video)part of the agenda of the dissemination of their brand new single “Slow down”.

The song, in Spanish, ” this is the first sample of the album, which is still in the development stage. She has set up for the track, the producer of puerto rican Tainy, the name of the point into the Latin american market. Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Anitta, DJ Snake, and Becky G have already used his or her strengths. Lauren continues to work with him. It is one of the contributors to the creative process. Asked if he feels pressure to repeat the success of the Fifth one piece of advice, it will ensure that you don’t. For the moment, and the situation is something else.

I believe in my talent, and I believe in what I can do…. These figures aren’t immediately important to anyone else. If you push for it to be a phenomenon, and it has single and burst, you can’t create it, produce it, and wait for something to happen. I don’t measure my success against what I have achieved in the past, and I measure my success on how much energy I am putting into my work, and as much as I am proud of it. I love it, don’t care about the numbers. Do you understand me? she said with a sweet taste.

VIDEO) – Why did it take you so long to release a new single again?

LAUREN JAUREGUI – Uh, that’s a good question. First of all, it takes a long time to make the videos, and there’s a lot of tv. So I do it for the music, and the writer will have to agree with you that it is the perfect song to exit on. You have to have an agreement. I do everything with passion and love to create. I was more focused on the creation of a release.

And Tainy? How was it working with him?

It has been great. I love this guy. It is a great human being and super talented. I love to work with you guys.

You guys came out with “Nothing” and “Lazy” together…. They did other songs besides that?

Yes, we have, (risinho), we’ll continue making music together, and in fact, it is because we are friends.

The “Slow down” mean to you?

Um… “Slow down” you don’t have a great deal of meaning, I think. I feel like it’s more of a contrast to the sensual, to release, to enjoy the vibe and move your body. It’s just that I can see, the intention is to “Slow down”.

You are exploring his Latin roots on “Slow”. What motivated you to finally do it?

I’ve wanted to do this song in a Miami, florida area. You know what that means? (pause) I’ve been creating music for two years, immersing you in the process, figuring out what my sound is like I want to reach out to people, and how can I work with this company. Go to Miami, it seemed the opportunity to a great way to search for these items. When I arrived at the office in Miami, and it felt really good. I would probably die if you don’t explore my roots into my music. I don’t have any complaint of that.

You have been working on in the studio for over two years. “Slow” is quite different from the “Expectations”, then the first song you posted. He changed the direction of the album?

“Expectations” will not go on the album, and then “Slow down” is technically not the first, as to the quality of the album. But I’m going to post more songs in the near future and you will have a much better idea of the whole album. “Slow down” is definitely one of the vibes that it brings.

How many of the finished songs have you got?

I have a… (risinho), I think I’ve got about five finished songs. Maybe four, maybe five, and on account of this. But I’ve got tons of songs on it (laughter).

We can expect the album this year?

Yes. Obviously, we are facing circumstances beyond your control, but I’m doing my best to be on the album, and run it. But, at the same time, I don’t have the control to save the world, and so, unfortunately, we don’t know what to expect. But my goal is to never release the album later this year. That’s my goal.

Two years ago, you said that your album doesn’t bring in investments, why do you want to know you and your voice. Keeping this decision-making?

Hmmm… I tell you what, I think, at the moment, you know?” But it dawned on me that I have a couple of entries that add up to so much music, in fact, that we… to Work with people that I really admire, is one of the best parts of making music, so I don’t hold to such a restriction, but for the most part, the album will be just me. I just. I’ve got a lot to say about it. The bands that are bringing investments it is essential to add a lot, and it has been great to work with these people.

What would be the best compliment to your photo album?

My God, my all-time favorite is when someone tells me my music made them feel seen, heard and less alone. That is the best compliment for me: my music, my inspiration and my cure may provide a cure for his or her own feelings.

All of you Fifth Harmony all have different styles of music now-a-days. Do you identify yourself with the sound of some of the other female singers?

I think that each one has its own vibe. I will always support them whether they are making the music that they like. That is all that matters.

And, in Brazil, wasn’t it? Your fans feel a lot of nostalgia. Of course, we are faced with the coronavirus right now, but you can expect a visit in the near future?

Yes! As soon as I can, and I want to do a tour with these new songs. There is no doubt in my mind that I want to go to Brazil. I love the country of Brazil. LOVE it! There is no parallel to the live shows made it there. I can’t even listen to me when I’m singing! (cackles with laughter) all The people are singing more than me!). I will definitely return.

To finish, please leave a message for the fans.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! (speaking in Spanish) thank you Very much for all your support. Muak!