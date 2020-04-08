Live with Justin Bieber, Auston Matthews, it reveals their favorite players

The season is still suspended due to a pandemic caused by the a-COVID-19, the star players of the TEAM, try to stay active on social media. This Sunday (05), Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs took part in a live-in with music star, Justin Bieber. On the subject at the beginning of the transmission of the last releases in the Series, but the conversation did not take long to get into hockey and the passion of the singer.

Asked Bieber about his favorite player, Matthews said, “I’ve got a bunch, but I’m going to tell you two that I had marked. One of them is Shane Doan, he’s been playing on the Coyotes when I first started to like hockey. After that I was able to get to know him, and he is an amazing person.”, he said the star of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who is a native of Arizona, home of the Coyotes.

“When the other player is Patrick Kane. It is one of my favorites, I love to watch you play.”, shot up First, talking about the number 88 on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bieber just asked me who was the player, the more difficult it is to be checked for First.

“It has several. We’ve played a lot against the Buffalo Sabres, [Jack] Eichel is very very good, very strong. A guy like Connor McDavid, he’s very quick, does everything very well, and my response to it would be those two.”, he commented on the star of the school.

Photo: Handout/YEAR.with