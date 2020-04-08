Lollapalooza 2020: 10 and all the attractions that might be in the new line-up for the festival

With the change of date is due to the health pandemic on the coronavirus, the Lollapalooza Brazil will take place from the 4th-6th of December, and, as soon as you have the Purebreak already thinking about the new line-up. In a statement, the organisation of the festival has ensured that the headliners – Guns N’ Roses, The Strokes and Travis Scott are all confirmed for the three days and rescheduled. However, we expect little change in the rest of the attractions. Have you got your bets on? We have listed the 10 names that would appear on a new line-up!!!

1. Dua Lipa

With the success of the “Future Nostalgia”, and that the audience for the Lollapalooza I would love to see the name of the Two as confirmed in the line-up, isn’t he?! Even the fans have to believe that Google would have given you a spoiler about it. When you search for on the calendar, in the year, it is possible to see one show, marked the end of the Three, on the 4th of December. Coincidence? Let’s look forward to…

2. The Weeknd

Another one that rocked with the release of a new song that was The Weeknd. “After Hours“he went out on the Friday (3), and we can only imagine how it would be like all the tracks on the live!

3. Released In X,

This is the live performance of “theOld Town Road“and the success of the song that you want to, @?! So, cheers to you for the organization of the festival is to listen to your prayers!

4. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny this is a song from the reggaeton puerto rican who got pumped and spread the word to the Latin pop here and there. On the way to the Lollapalooza like it.

5. Mexico

And that is to innovate the range of musical styles, Mexico you should join the line-up with bands that provide a punch of pop, Latin, new flamenco.

6. BK’

There is no need to be a fan of a rappper in order to recognize the talent of the BK’. If you are going to add in a new brazilian (or replace it), there is a great tip!

7. Jessie J

In the Rock in Rio in the past year, I realize that in the show Jessie J it is possible to sing, to jump, to dance and cry at the same time. And now that the singer did not hide the fact that he LOVES living in the country, and that it would go back to more of a festival, right?

8. Cardi B

Come Cardi B to represent for the rap-a female!

9. Lizzo

The Lizzo it’s a wonderful world you already know. The novelty would be the singer’s stirring (and empowering) women’s film festival!

10. BLACKPINK

It’s past time for K-pop’s break into Lollapalooza. BLACKPINK it is one of the favourites for the Purebreak are here to enforce the order.