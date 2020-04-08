Maleficent dethrones the Joker in the box office “Angelina Jolie vs. Joaquin Phoenix”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil it is the second delivery by the adaptation live action of “The Sleeping Beauty”, film that introduces us to the talented Angelina Jolie as the protagonist along with the younger sister of Dakota Fanning beautiful Elle Fanning.

This first weekend of release it grossed 36 million dollars in movie theaters in the united States, reaching more than 110 million dollars in the rest of the world, so that in this moment he takes away the first place at the box office to the Joker where we saw the stunning interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix.

Although this is good news in its first few weeks, the film failed to overcome in the box office on the premiere of his first party in 2014, which raised more than 70 million in its first weekend, something that was far from overcome because it is usually a sequel is not as well received as the original.

More of Maleficent 2

In the film we have the action of Michelle Pfeiffer as the mother of the prince Phillipwithout making “spoiler” we can say that the new account showed how dedicated and impressive that can be your action-by-side of the famous Angelina Jolieboth were found to give an incredible performance in the roles that they performed.

With respect to the CGI of the film, this did not fail to impress with the high quality of production of the fairy of the Moor and the new characters included, since in the official trailer we see as Maleficent it is not the last of his kind, who certainly brought to the surface the beautiful design of characters with features similar to the different species of birds there are in the world.

We can say that this second installment lacks a bit of development in the main plot, something that many fans were saddened by not getting to surprise as much as in its first edition, both films complement each other, whereas the second is placed five years after what happened in the first part.

