Mugshotchallenge: the New craze on the social networks to generate controversy in the U.S.

A new trend among the users of the TikTok is raising a controversy in the social networks, especially in the United States. This is the so-called “Mugshot ” Challenge”. The term is related to the type of shot you take when a person is attached to something that could be thought of as the picture of the fichamento, or the like.

The game has to do with the self-imposed isolation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, in which the people are trapped (a play on holding on to their homes. Users post photos of the front and in profile, as if it had been “fichadas, with phrases such as, “I was arrested”, “they caught me”, and the like.

arrested for what ? pic.twitter.com/Q7hFrlm2A4 — avani dicaprio (1990s edition) (@lilpapivoni) April 5, 2020

The issue began to take shape, and others have to do make-up, just as if they had been involved in fights and clashes, making excuses for the joke to be caught even if it’s a lie.” The allusion is to the direct police violence is common in the country.

The game escalonou to reach out to Twitter and comedy from the make-up of James and Charles, the popular social network. He has published his rosco, scratches, and blood, and it was the products to get it. In the video, I had no description to indicate that you participated in the challenge.

With that, Charles received a lot of negative feedback, such as whether it was teaching them to hide the marks of abuse. “I don’t understand how this could be a trend. I love the shoes, but it’s not fun to have your face hurt, and will not be able to recover it. Maybe I’m being too sensitive, but it has left me uneasy, because I haven’t been able to cover mine as well. He made Me feel very firm decision,” he said in a usurária on the social networking site.

I don’t understand why this would be the trend. I love James, but it’s not fun having your face was bruised and not being able to cover them up. Maybe I’m being too sensitive but this made me feel really uncomfortable because I couldn’t take mine off. It made me feel so dehumanized. — 🌻 breanne (@brananamuffin92) April 5, 2020

The comedy tried to explain that the picture was part of the challenge, and I had no relationship with the issue of domestic violence. However, it continued to receive negative messages until you have deleted the original posting.

“Even though I have hundreds of other influential thinkers and artists are doing the same thing, I deleted the mugshot, because that was never my intention to give you the trigger, on anyone. It’s a waste of time to try to have an open discussion with people who hate me, no matter what the reason, posted.

The problem is that a lot of people took the challenge as a glamorizarão and the novelization of that which is to be fastened. The pics with the marks of the blows and the blood, being fictional, would be a reference to the violence of the police, based on a discussion some years in the United States. According to Mashable, six cited “mugshot”, and “mugshot ” challenge” that already exceeds the home of 100 million people in the audience.

