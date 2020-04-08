Network TV! For 20 years, pays tribute to Luciana Gimenez said on Friday (10) in the RedeTV!

Digital Exclusive

AGAIN

Network TV! For 20 years, pays tribute to Luciana Gimenez said on Friday (10)

Watch for our new vdeos on YouTube, and subscribe to the channel!

The ‘Network’ TV! In 20 Years,” this Friday (the 10th) to bring together the best of the interviews from the film Luciana Gimenezthat is on the station since 2001, and today we continue introducing you to the “Superpop”, so you are ahead of the talk show that bears his name, “Luciana by Night”.

Between the various interviews, icnicas, check out the best moments from Gimenez, with Donald Trump, Britney Spears, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charlie Hunnam, Bryan Adams, Laura Pausini, Seal and Mick Jagger. On the miss, s s, 22: 30.