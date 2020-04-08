Now you can! Look who is desperately seeking Angelina Jolie for… What had you planned?

Angelina Jolie it is without doubt one of the celebrities most impressive in Hollywood, so anyone would like to have it among your contacts who are close to him.

Though the renowned actress he prefers to keep a low profile with the press and to devote himself exclusively to the care of their six children, can not avoid being the center of attention for the new legal conflict with Brad Pitt.

While the film director faced with your ex tenure complete, there is someone who looks at you with much interest and do not rule out multiple theories.

A contentious marriage and moved from the Uk to Los Angeles, passing previously for Canada: Meghan Markle and prince Harry, who left the status of royalty and now they are ordinary citizens in the united States. Jolie is aware of this information.

From the rumors that point to Meghan as the decisive factor for her husband surrendered to the nobility, there is now talk of a certain interest in her to get close to celebrity.

It is believed that the mother of the little Archie is very interested in building ties of friendship with the interpreter of “Innocence interrupted”who has an amazing weight in the film industry, something that Markle aims.

“Meghan has a lot of respect for Angelina and for all that he has achieved a personal and professional level. His work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan wonder how Angelina managed to balance this with a flourishing career box-office and raising six children,” revealed a source close on the hidden interests of the actress.