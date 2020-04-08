Now you can! Look who is desperately seeking Angelina Jolie for… What had you planned?

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
17


Angelina Jolie it is without doubt one of the celebrities most impressive in Hollywood, so anyone would like to have it among your contacts who are close to him.

Though the renowned actress he prefers to keep a low profile with the press and to devote himself exclusively to the care of their six children, can not avoid being the center of attention for the new legal conflict with Brad Pitt.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here