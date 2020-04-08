Home Entertainment Oh Angelina Jolie has a new love!

Angelina Jolie can’t hide her smile as it seems to have found the love of his life, and unfortunately it’s going to be impossible to compete against this.

She is single since the end of 2016, after announcing his separation from Brad Pitt and since then, it saw her with any other man.

Apparently the star of 44 years doesn’t like to sleep alone and that is why he bought a giant teddy bear.

The candidate in question is a rhino-grey colour, with a large horn, which he purchased in a shop of Fuerteventura, in Spain.

Angelina is currently in Spain to start the recording of their upcoming movie from Marvel, The Eternals, that includes Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.

The star of Maleficent lucia beautiful in a dress, in natural color, combined with belt, shoes and bag brown.

Angelina tried to go unnoticed by covering his face with a maxi dark glasses Dior.

0