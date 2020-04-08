On the day of the Lord is the Lord’s day

Father Paul Lima, biblista, in the Diocese of Viana do Castelo

It is legitimate to feel nostalgia, sadness and longing because it is impossible to “keep the Passover” this year, given the dire circumstances in which we are living. However, this is a time of delicate social responsibility, and the christian, and the only attitude to be morally correct it is to stay at home and avoid any social contact, so as to prevent the spread of the pandemic. It already takes a professional of the health, safety, and the other forced to remain in the service with a time duration, to help those in need, as well as those whose occupations are essential in order to prevent a collapse of a greater number of goods and services.

There is a lot of hypocrisy here on the part of individuals and institutions, as well as it cause a riot to listen to the interview and the comments that speak of “the economy” as one of the super-frame is independent of all “others,” which speaks for itself and it has to be saved at all costs. The savings are real people, made of flesh and blood, who will see their jobs and incomes coarctados why is this such a terrible situation. And it can bring about a variety of situations of hunger and disease. All of you – all of these – we need to fix our notion of “quality of life”, without some of the luxuries that, after all, you may not bring a lot of value…, in order to ensure that their basic needs will be met, and, as such, to re-learn all the other pleasures of the simple life. It is interesting that the authors of the laity, as Matt Haig (‘The world is on the verge of a nervous breakdown”), Alain de Botton (Status Anxiety”), and Duane Elgin (“voluntary Simplicity”), as well as from environmental activists such as Greta Thunberg (our house is on fire”) in the alert to the urgent need for sustainable ways of living, and that we are now in the practice of the form is reached. The most curious thing, however, is that, when you teach it to us in a new paradigm of consumption, which is opposed to the collecting and hoarding of goods in order to ensure a greater enjoyment of what really is it already we have coined a formulation to lay in a principle that is altogether of the gospel, “having less is having more.” For a few, it has another charm: the “less is more”.

With these assumptions, it is legitimate, but it’s also pointless, even for the construction of a to stay at home during the Easter holiday. I can understand the plight of the christian communities and their pastors, not being able to celebrate palm Sunday and the Holy Triduum of easter. I also suffer from. But I have no doubt that the multiplication of masses on-line be in the right frame of mind. Now, up until Monday, there will be a mass at some parishes… here. The beneficiary of the bishop of the Spanish Teruel y Albarracín, Antonio Gomez Cantero, it is not he wrote it only to explain what and how they celebrate it, but also, to suggest that further restraint on social networks for the part of the presbytery. Of course, there are the publications and events very questionable. In addition to this, the new mass of facebook” (with and without the “filter” turned on) to promote the same – or worse – action principle that we have queixámos in the parish. Personally, I think that makes a lot of sense for a family to get together to read the Bible and pray all the prayers together and make a moment of silence, communion, a spiritual when the screen is off the “watch” settings that forced the cell phone. Or, so that you may see on tv.

On the other hand, if it comes up, there’s no reason to be “so sad that this year we can celebrate Easter as a community. Here you can see the reflections change and that is all we wanted to do it, but we didn’t have the courage or excuse to legitimate the practice.

The date of Easter: and non-transferable?

This is not true. The date of Easter does not have to be monolithic. In fact, it is not. Unfortunately, the christians celebrate the Easter season on two dates: the gregorian calendar of the Catholic Church, the protestant churches and the eastern/orthodox and neo-calendaristas, and the julian calendar for the orthodox church and the orthodox vetero-calendaristas. The result is that every year, the christians celebrate the Easter season on two Sundays, with a fifteen-day time frame. How many of the pilgrims going to Jerusalem for the celebration of the Holy Week and when they arrive, they discover that the easter Vigil is in the morning and not at night, because they still live by the time of the pre-vatican ii in the the status quo in the holy places?

During the first few centuries the date of Easter was a matter of great controversy. A group of eastern christians, so-called quatordecimanos, they celebrated the Passover on the fourteenth day of Nisan, as the hebrews, whether it was on a Sunday, or a day of the Week. In addition to these, another group, known as the protopasquitas, celebrated Easter always on a Sunday, the following, to the hebrews. However, since the jewish calendar of the time, it was pretty confusing, and at times they were celebrating the Passover a month prior to that of the christians, and before the vernal equinox. For this reason, the Council of Nicaea (325 a.d.) ordered that the Passover be celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon of Spring. Moving on to the front of the delicate and complex issues of timing and counting, it is important to remember that it is the same as the Council of Nicaea forbade the christian Easter coincided with Passover, the jewish. And all of them have a few reschedules for a few more years… Finally, it was the same as the jews, in the Middle Ages, they (us) deal with the problem when it is defined that the Passover could only be celebrated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Therefore, the date of Easter, and even pretending to be loyal to the cyclical celebration of the Passion and Death of Jesus christ, you don’t have to be necessarily a single date.

It must be remembered that the authority of the apostolic (and the science at the time) by Pope Gregory XIII through the papal bull Inter have serious he, in the year 1582, after the 4th Thursday in October, it would be on Friday… the 15th of October! And in this way corrected an error of ten days, the vernal equinox. Portugal was one of the first countries to join the Reform of the gregorian, at the same time. Even if it is certain that the Pope has put in place has not affected the regularity of a Sunday, he calls our attention to the calendar, it is a conventional reality you want to adjust, or to arrange an the reality of natural. It is, therefore, subject to improvement and change. As a teaser, is this a question without an answer: as long as the dial of the months, weeks and days want to arrange the loops for rotation and translation of the Earth around the sun, and the order of the days of the week, it’s just a reality of the cumulative or, in the traditional sense. That is to say, to this day, as I write it is Wednesday because yesterday was Tuesday, and so, in ascending order, until the loss of the collective memory. It is this loss of the collective memory that we make is a leap of faith when you consider that, after centuries of barbarian invasions and the muslims, the wars between peoples, both in Europe and in the East… you never missed a perfect sequence of days, from the Sunday of the Resurrection of our Lord. Therefore, it is possible that, in accordance with the sequential and strictly historical, and today is not Wednesday, and in four days I will be on Sunday. But it may be so.

Because of this, of course, and this year he put a question of a practical nature. It is impossible to celebrate as a community the Holy on the eve of the Resurrection. Would it be possible to change the date. But it is not possible to determine when it is safe to conclude, again the same way. Therefore, the uncertainty remains in the data. That was what Rome did, by the hand of Cardinal Sarah. Roma locuta, causa soluta. But in Rome, he had the legitimacy to decide in another way, contrary to what he wrote to the cardinal-Robinson, but it simply was not appropriate to reschedule the Country. In other words, we’re not particularly sad to think that it’s only on the night of the 11th of April, that is, that the Lord rose from the dead. In addition, if the circumstances allow it, a big part of the easter Vigil mass may be celebrated on the Vigil of Pentecost, or even at the time of Corpus Christi, texas, etc.