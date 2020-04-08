Pink reveals how she recovered from the Covid-19. But the 3-year-old continues to have symptoms – the International

Alecia Beth Moore Hart better known by his stage name First, he announced recently she has tested positive to the new coronavirus and her son, Jameson, in, the 3-year-old alsobut as long as the singer-songwriter has recovered, the child also has symptoms of the Covid-19.



During your first deposit into your account, Instagram, the artist told him that your son is already feeling better but that the situation was “scary”.

“Jameson has been a very, very sick. Three weeks ago, that I will be writing on a daily basis for their symptoms. He still has a temperature of almost 38 degrees celsius. It has been a roller coaster ride for the both of you,” said the singer.

Through the use of social networks, The Pink you shared itthis Saturday, the 4th day of April, a shot with Jameson, stating that it no longer had the diseaseregardless of your child’s symptoms: “there are Only a couple of days ago we have been re-tested and now we are, thankfully, negative.”

The singer is criticized even in the u.s. Government for not offering the test free of charge“It’s a travesty, and a failure of absolute government is not to make the tests more widely accessible. This disease is a serious one and a real one (…) we have to make the test free of charge and accessible in order to protect our children, our families, friends, and community.

In the end, Pink has stated in his description that he would donate 500-thousand-dollars – about 462 in thousands of euros –, in the Background the Temple University Hospital Emergency, in Philadelphia, pennsylvania, and another 500 thousand dollars, – 462 in thousands of euros – at the end of the Crisis, the city of Los Angeles.

“THANK you to all of our health care professionals, and anyone in the world who are working to protect our loved ones. You guys are our heroes! In the next couple of weeks are crucial-please stay at home.”, finished with the singer and thanking them for what they are on the front line.

It will be recalled that the Pink has another daughter, Willow, age 8, who has remained sane throughout the whole process, along with the husband of the singer, Carey Hart, a 44-year-old.

