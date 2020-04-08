Redemption, the movie, with Chris Hemsworth, gets trailer

After the multi-coronavirus (COVID-19), Disney has announced new release dates for The Black Widow, Mulan and more and more.

This is the new release schedule of Marvel comics, is as follows:

The Black widow: the November 6, 2020

The Eternal feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings by the 7th of may 2021

Doctor Strange 2: the 5th of November 2021

Me: Love and Thunder: the 18th of February, in the year 2022

Black panther 2: 8-may-2022

Captain Marvel 2: you the 8 of July, in the year 2022

While doing so, Mulan it was rescheduled for the 24th of July, through the The Jungle Cruise up to the 30th of July in the next year or so. Soul is the latest venture from Pixar to Disney, it still has to make his debut on the 19th of June of that year.

Artemis Fowl missed its release in theaters. The adaptation is now it debuted on the Disney’s + the stream to the studio.

A small handful of acquisitions that Disney has changed the release dates. The Free Guy he jumped from the 3rd of July to the 11th of December, while the The Menu Dispatch Wes Anderson goes to the 16th of October to the 24th of July. However, “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg and The Last Duel Ridley Scott will retain his date of release on the 18th of December, and 25th December, respectively.

Indiana Jones 5that it was on track for a release on the 9th of July 2021, which is in the starring by Harrison Ford as the title character, will be released on the 29th of July, in the year 2022.

Most notably, Disney has not announced a new launch date for the The New Mutantsthe final version of the X-Men franchise from Fox. The film was originally released in April of 2018, but, due to the acquisition of the walt Disney world and the other problems turned out to be dated on the 3rd of April, in the year 2020. The pandemic of the COVID-19 and it only made things worse in the long when Disney went back to its calenário. It is not clear what the studio is planning to do with the project.

For more information about COVID-19, in addition to the basic measures of protection, such as social distancing, to visit the website of the World Health Organization.