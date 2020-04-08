Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie become friends on the set of Eternals

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie showed that in addition to maintaining a good working relationship, they became good friends during the filming of The Eternals, the movie belongs to the Movie Universe of Marvel and that is based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby.

The mexican actress was the one who gave it to know that has taken advantage of his time in the set recording to live together with his castmates.

“How lucky I am, I thought I was going to be working with great actors playing aliens, and it turned out that I also made friends with some wonderful human beings”, wrote next to a picture where it appears next to the protagonist of Maleficent and the actor pakistani Kumail Nanjiani.

In the film, Salma Hayek plays Ajak, who is the leader of The Eternal and by the time that he spent in Central America became a deity for the indigenous people, because while the aztecs relate with Quetzalcoatl, the incas found relationship with Tecumotzin.

Angelina Jolie give life to Thenaone of the members of the race of súperhumanos who possesses great strength, speed and endurance, in addition is able to increase its vital force in a way that achieves immortality.

For its part, Kumail Nanjiani plays one of the swordsmen more skilled in the world that also has abilities of flight, energy projection, and molecular manipulations.

DIGL