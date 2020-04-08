Salma Hayek boasts of his friendship with Angelina Jolie and to be seen without makeup

Salma Hayek made new friends and is showing off. The actress confessed that it has formed a new relationship with Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, who he described as “wonderful human beings”.

Hayek shared on Instagram a selfie of the trio with a tender its message about friendship that have been built during the recordings of Eternalsone of the productions of Marvel for the next year. What is most striking is the naturalness with which the women of the show: without a drop of makeup.

“You lucky I am, I thought I was going to be working with great actors playing aliens and it turned out that I also made friends with some wonderful human beings,” said the mexican in the social network with the photo which highlights the innate beauty of the performers.

Nanjiani also published the time in your account with compliments to the actresses. “I get to work with these amazing all day. It is a honor and a thrill. Are going to be very good in Eternals. Every day on the set with them is a master class. I just took notes,” he said and added the tag #EternalsFamily.

Hayek, born in Veracruz, awakens admiration and interest in many other celebrities in Hollywood, so his list of friends “famous” is very broad; however, for your message to be note that very much appreciates the inclusion of new people to your life.

Salma Hayek, leader of the Eternal

Eternals is the name given to this film Movie universe of Marvel based on the comic book namesakes on the race of superhumans. In this film, Salma Hayek will play the female version of Ajak (the original man) and will be the leader of the Eternal.

Angelina Jolie embodying to Thena and Kumail Nanjiani will Kingo. Other members of the cast of superstars are Richard Madden, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry.

Recently, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Present, unveiled material “in gross” of the tape. At the end of the footage you see Hayek in his paper by saying: “This world has changed us. We must protect it”he outlined Deadline.

The film will premiere on November 6, 2020.