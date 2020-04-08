Scarlet Witch could revive Black Widow in the second installment of Doctor Strange

Phases 4 and 5 of the Movie Universe of Marvel continued to provoke rumors of all sorts among the fans of the franchise and now with the premiere of the film in a solo Black Widow more theories about the future of the heroine have come to light. Recently, Mikey Sutton, insider of the MCU revealed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda will rise again to Natasha and in this way there could be a second installment of Black Widow (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).

It should be recalled that the Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, when she and Hawkeye were in search of the gem of the soul and to achieve that the character played by Scarlett Johansson is sacrificed. Without a doubt, that fact, the death of Iron Man and the farewell of Captain America were the three events most sad and poignant of the film.

In fact, so as not to interfere with this timeline, the next movie Black Widow it is set back in time from the events of Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, so that it will work as a sort of prequel that will allow to understand several of the features of Natasha Romanoff.

Now, with the latest rumor spread by Mikey Sutton, whose information is usually true, everything indicates that the end of the Black Widow is not yet near, because apparently Scarlet Witch, whom Elizabeth Olsen gives life to it, manages to resurrect the character of Johansson in the second installment of Doctor Strange.

The above happen after the events of WandaVisionthe series of Disney Plus, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters until may of 2021. According to this new information, the character of Olsen relive Vision and the program transmitted by the streaming platform, we will see that both creating a lifestyle only dreamed of, following the comic House of M.

In this way, Wanda already know how to resuscitate someone and Doctor Strange 2 put into practice this knowledge to bring life to the Black Widow. This rumor joins those who claim that in this new movie, the sorcerer will be introduced to the X-Men and will serve to prepare the way for the Illuminati, a group of Marvel, made up of some of the heroes more powerful.

To reveal the possible names who could be part of this new group of heroes, Sutton let out a small detail about the Black Widow and the Witch’s Scarlet:

… it has been discussed that Scarlet Witch revived Black Widow after wrestling with her soul as it did damage to the Red Skull. It remains to be seen if that happens in the Multiverse of Madness, but it is afoot. According to multiple sources, Multiverse of Madness will be followed by Triumph and Torment in the that Doctor Strange is going to hell with Doctor Doom to rescue his mother from Mephisto.

The above is not insurance, however, may occur if the film of Black Widow has good results. Surely the fans of the franchise will appreciate seeing the character of Johansson for more time, because everything indicates that the rest of the Avengers original will soon say good bye, then, that Iron Man and Captain America will be out of the next phases of the MCU.

