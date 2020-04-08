Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Pryce among the ‘firstlings’ of the academy awards 2020

Finally revealed the nominations for the Academy awards, being the ‘Joker’ the most nominated with 11 categories, but something which was surprising, was the large amount of people who appeared for the first time in is list. Here we leave the ‘firstlings’ of the academy Awards 2020.

To obtain a nomination for the statuette is a great managed to film even when you do not get.

Scarlett Johansson

The actress of 35 years was nominated for the first time in its history, and who better than with two nominations, as Best Actress for her role in ‘Marriage Story’ and supporting Actress for ‘Jojo Rabbit’, it is worth mentioning that he had never seen a nomination twice in the 13 years since Cate Blanchett in 2007.

Jonathan Pryce

One of the big surprises of this year was the nomination of best actor Jonathan Pryce for his interpretation of Pope Francis in ‘The Two ‘ Pop’, because of its 72 years, the british actor received this nomination as part of the summit of his career.

Antonio Banderas

The Spanish despite having one of racing’s most prolific and working with the best directors, had not been nominated for an Oscar until the day of today as Best Actor for his role in ‘Pain and Glory’.

Florence Pugh

The young actress of 24 years old, was nominated to the Oscars for his role in the film ‘Little Woman’, with whom he shares the nomination with Scarlett Johannson, interestingly with who will participate in the first feature film from phase 4 of the MCU, ‘Black Widow’.

Bong Joon-ho

Other nominations for historical was the of ‘Parasite’, as it is the first south Korean film to receive a nomination for Best Film, besides being elected for the first time the director Bong Joon-ho, this despite having other films relevant as Okja.

Cynthia Erivo

The actress and british singer of 33 years, he received his first Oscar nomination as Best Actress for her role in ‘Harriet’, being also one of the big surprises of the morning, although it would not be his first prize, yes that would be the most important that you could receive.

As we see, there are many ‘first-time’ academy Award for editing 2020, perhaps one of the years where we see a group of three very varied, ranging from the genre of superheroes, drama and even comedy.

The ceremony of the Oscars 2020 will be held next February 9th.