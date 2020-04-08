Scarlett Johansson and the necklines most outrageous of the Oscars 2020

Scarlett Johansson necklines outrageous Oscars 2020

If there is something that caused a stir in this edition of the Oscar Awards were the fashion choices of the actresses, and directors.

With dresses from designers and clothing special for the important gala, many of these actresses were stunning, beautiful, and safe at the ceremony.

While there are actresses that always steal glances, on this occasion, the necklines and the choice of fashion proved a complete success in the Oscar awards.

These are the necklines that caused a stir on the Red Carpet

Florence Pugh

The actress of ‘little women’ was surprised with a draped gown in blue color that highlighted her color of skin; it is adorned with a simple necklace and a V-neckline which balanced very well with the silhouette of your garment.

Florence Pugh poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U. S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brie Larson

The beautiful actress who gave life to ‘Captain Marvel’ opted for a design with a layer in tone rosewood and bright vivid, the dress of the fashion house Celine has a sweetheart neckline and is very flattering.

Brie Larson in Celine poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U. S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Scarlett Johansson

The one who always provokes reactions on the red carpet is the actress ‘Marriage Story’, who on this occasion wore a strapless gown designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U. S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Margot Robbie

The muse of Quentin Tarantino is showcased with a strapless sweetheart neckline that immortalized Brigitte Bardot several decades ago.

Margot Robbie attends the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U. S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lily Aldridge

The american model dazzled in a white dress with the fashion house Oscar de la Renta.

Lily Aldridge in archival Ralph Lauren poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U. S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Molly Sims

The popular actress, 46-year-old looked beautiful in a design from Zuhair Murad.

Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U. S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gal Gadot

And although it was not a plunging neckline; the one who knew how to take advantage of the transparencies was the ‘Wonder Woman’, who wore a colorful dress on-tone pastel pink with a lace top.


