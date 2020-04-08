Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes 2020 and elegant dress that shone











With the color more sexy that exists, Scarlett made his triumphal entry through the Golden Globes number 77.





If there is something that everyone is talking about right now is awards Golden Globes 2020 and of all the Hollywood stars who attended this great event which honors the best of film and television that we saw throughout the 2019.

But let us accept it, definitely one of our favorite parts of the gala is the red carpet, where we’ve already seen who were the celebrities best dressed of the Golden Globes 2020 and one of them was Scarlett Johansson!











Scarlett and Colin posed very romantic on the red carpet.





Accompanied by her boyfriend (with whom is committed) Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson shone their way down the red carpet of the prestigious award.

The dress of Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes 2020

Sexy and elegant at the same time is a good description for the red dress, strapless, with which the interpreter of ‘the Story of a marriage’ showed that, contrary to what many people think, you can wear a great neckline without losing the sophistication!

And something that, inevitably, many people returned to ask to see the neckline of this celeb was that if Scarlett Johansson reduced the size of her bust, it is obvious that your breasts is not the same as the one before.

Who designed the dress she wore Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes 2020?

Vera Wang is the talented designer behind one of the best dresses that has been used ScarJo on the red carpet.











The jewels that you chose Johansson added elegance to the look of Scarlett.





The stunning jewelry of Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes 2020

The american actress, who wore 14 years without being nominated for the Golden GlobesI knew that this was a night important in his career, so he chose to complement her outfit with high diamond jewelry of Bvlgari: a necklace, a bracelet and earrings that matched perfectly.

The engagement ring of Scarlett Johansson!

But the real piece of jewelry that starred in the look of the singer was nothing more and nothing less than her engagement ring, which has a value of more than 7 million pesos!

It is a piece of diamond 11 carates, in the form of a drop and a GREAT size!

Definitely, itScarlett flashed in his first major event of the decade!

