Scarlett Johansson exudes beauty at the Golden Globes

Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johansson and Zoey Deutch are some of the famous who stole glances at the audience in your step the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020, in the afternoon of this Sunday in Los Angeles, California, united States.

As expected, a number of celebrities took the catwalk by the customary red carpet of one of the most anticipated events of the year, held at the luxurious Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California.

According to the report in various news portals, Cate Blanchett, star of films such as The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, appeared exuding elegance and distinction with an outfit that is very special.

If ever you ask me, what is my favorite actor, I answer loud and clear: CHRIS EVANS. This lord is synonymous in its purest term of ELEGANCE, TALENT AND NOBILITY. FULLY IDENTIFIED. #GoldenGlobes ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/WpnSHYRytB — Darth Atrius. (@DarkSanti97)

January 6, 2020





Sofia Carson was a slender pink dress cake, which was designed by Giambattista Valli.

Greta Gerwig, nominated for best director, held a dress-style off-the-shoulder signature Proenza Schouler pre-fall 2020.

Zoey Deutch, star of Game of Thrones, wore a black dress with a cut out V, a bow in front and a diamond necklace on your neckline sensual.

Scarlett Johansson was one of the most ovacionadas to your step the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020, as it looked truly beautiful and imposing.