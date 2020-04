This morning Sunday 9 to Monday 10 February to deliver the Oscars 2020 in the theatre Dolby of Los Angeles.

In the category of Best Actress, Scarlett Johansson is also nominated for his performance in

Stories of marriage

. The other nominees are Cynthia Erivo by

Harriet

, Saoirse Ronan by

Mujercitas

, Renée Zellweger by

Judy

and Charlize Theron by

The scandal

.