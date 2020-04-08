Scarlett Johansson says that this hero is a mutant

Black Widow is the next movie of the Movie Universe of Marvel, a film that until now has not been delayed due to the Coronavirus, and during an interview to promote the tape, Scarlett Johansson revealed something very interesting.

As we know, an important part of the history of this heroine in the Movie Universe of Marvel has been his romance and relationship with Bruce Banner and the Hulk. As in a conversation with EW could have missed something key related to it.

During the interview, the actress talked about The Avengers, the first installment of the MCU which was presented to the group of superheroes as such.

“None of us knew if that movie was going to work, it sounded a bit ludicrous,” he said. “He was a norse god, the character of Tony Stark, the billionaire playboy, and then there is a scientific mutant that has a problem of anger management. (via ScreenRant)

What’s interesting here is that the star described to the Hulk as a mutant, knowing what that means in the world of Marvel. These beings gain their powers through genetic, thanks to the gen X. however, Bruce Banner gained his abilities due to his exposure to gamma rays.

It seems that Johansson used the term to refer to someone with superpowers in a generic way, even so, taking into account the universe that it represents, should be more careful.

Black Widow is scheduled for release in may.

Cristina Urrutia Aldrete is an editor at IGN Latin america, a fan of anime, video games, books, Ninja Turtles, and Batman. You can find them on social networks such as @harley_lilith.