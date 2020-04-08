Scarlett Johansson, the other queen at half time of the Super Bowl: the trailer for his new film

Though few argentinians have an understanding of football, many were expected at the grand finale of the NFL. Beyond the party, the half time of the Super Bowl is what took all the attention. In addition, the show that gave Shakira and JLo, Marvel took the opportunity to launch a new trailer for The black widow.

As confirmed by Disney, the movie that will launch phase four of the movie universe of Marvel, will take place at an intermediate between the facts in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Scarlett Johansson will once again in the skin of Natasha Romanoff. While fans are accustomed to seeing the spy in the superhero team founded by Iron Man, the film will show that, before joining The avengers, the heroine had a family.

Not only will be known about the past of Romanoff, but also on the rest of the black widows in the world, because Johansson is not the only one.



A preview of the image of Scarlett Johansson in this new installment from Marvel.

“At birth, the black Widow is delivered to the KGB to become his agent definitive. When the USSR split up, the government tries to kill her and the action moves to New York,” says the synopsis.

The film will hit all the movie theaters in Argentina on the 30th of April. Despite having a small budget if you compare it to other films of the company, the advancement manages to surprise with its special effects.



Scarlett Johansson at the gala of the BAFTA awards in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo EFE).

In addition to the video of 30 seconds, Marvel took advantage of the half-time for the launch of the new poster with all the characters. To Johansson will be added Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

In the last few hours, on Twitter began to circulate images of the interpreter of the main character during the filming of one of the movies of the saga. “The pregnancy of The black widow – actress Sacarlett Johansson – during the filming of The Avengers: The age of Ultrón. Required special effects to remove his belly.”

In 2014, Johansson and her partner of that time, Romain Dauriac were expecting the arrival of their daughter, Dorothy Rose, who was born in September of that same year. For the shoot we hired three doubles for the action scenesplayed with the angles of the cameras and applied visual effects.

In an interview for Entertainment Newsthe actress said that the surrogate engraved with maps of points on the face so that after the charge of special effects were affixed to his face.