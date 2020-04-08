Scarlett Johansson uses this serum on the red carpet, and we know where it is sold cheaper than on Amazon

Skin care is one of the major concerns of beauty for all of us, regardless of gender. We know that a dermis moisturized, illuminated and soft are some of the basic clues to keep the passage of time on our face and body.

For this reason, it is normal that we worry about knowing what products we can add to our healthy lifestyle habits to help spoiling her. Us today we want to show the last big hit that is succeeding in the social networks and in Amazon.

This is the serum Hyaluronic Acid firm The Inkey List, a treatment which is now full to meet one of its famous users. Frankie Boydthe make-up artist trust Scarlett Johansson, told in his profile of Instagram that used the product in the actress before any red carpet.

Boyd applied as a first step in the makeup routine the interpreter of ‘the Story of a marriage’. He himself explained that he is obsessed with his formulation, as it “melts very easily, is completely absorbed and leaves the skin nice and more juicy”.

A confession that surprised given the price so affordable that has the serum in portals like Amazon (11,50 euros). Its main asset, by the Scarlett and Frankie recommended it, is hyaluronic acid acting under the surface of the skin and helps to retain moisture.

Thus, the proposal of The Inkey List achieved nourish the face but also stimulate our creation of collagen thanks to the peptide Matrixyl 3000™ (are molecules which arise from the union of two or more amino acids help to recover damages in the skin), which achieves an effect filler additional.

A product that is already it seems to us all a temptation as to its proven effectiveness for a weight heavy makeup as Frankie Boyd joins the affordable price. However, we we wanted to go furtherbecause although the whole world knows that he is on sale at Amazon, we have continued investigating.

So, which ‘rastreatrors’ of the beauty, and not of the insurance of the car, we found a shop that sell it even cheaper in the famous online portal. Sephoraalways to our rescue in these matters, has this product for only 5,95 euros.

Yes, so, this store offers us the great discovery the time is almost less than 50% of the price in other retail spaces. One more reason to try it on our skin, because maybe we don’t have any appointment with the red carpet, but yes we want to spoiling her as true stars.