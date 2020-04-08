Scarlett Johansson was inspired to “Marriage Story” with Ryan Reynolds?

Scarlett Johansson “was inspired” to Marriage Story with how Ryan Reynolds?

Scarlett Johansson being a famous actress from the united States, as well as being remembered internationally for his character “The Black Widow” in the saga of the Avengers of Marvel, managed to make history with a new movie next to the acclaimed actor Adam Driver, who is also remembered for his participation in Star Wars being the famous Ben Alone.

The above, referred to the action of Scarlett Johansson in the movie “Marriage Story” being produced in partnership with Netflix, a film which was nominated for several categories in the Golden Globes, the actress Laura Dern that took the award for best supporting actress, while “Black Widow” was nominated as best actress in a drama.

Therefore, Scarlett Johansson manages to show us one of their sides more vulnerable to the seventh art, being a character not easy for her to interpret, taking into account that within her private life, she has been divorced on two occasions, once by the journalist Romain Dauriac and the second occasion, the famous actor Ryan Reynolds “Deadpool”.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON SPEAKS ABOUT HER INSPIRATION

The celebrity of 35 years, who is living in one of the best moments of his acting career, revealed part of his secret to interpret his character in “Marriage Story”, as Scarlett Johansson has experienced in some form what the movie shows, putting themselves in a complicated situation that is a big step for the celebrity in the seventh art according to the magazine “W”.

“There is so much of all of us in this film that are exposed for all the world to see… somehow it came at the right time. I felt that was as a gesture of fate”

On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson added more of his past in his interview with EuropaPress, as he arrived to tell you about the guide that you received to become a real movie star and not just an actress, thinking that it took him a while to understand.

“Laurence Fishburne asked me: do you Want to be an actress or want to be a movie star?’ I did not know what the difference was. I felt that you can be both, right? And I realized that you have to keep pushing more and more to ‘stretch’ to uncomfortable places. If your ultimate goal is to be a movie star”









