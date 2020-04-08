She Plea publishes a photo of an unpublished behind-the-scenes-of-Game-of-Thrones

It seems that the Carice van Houtenthe Plea of a series of Game of Thronesis feeling a longing to write with the production of the CHANNELS.

The actress has published a photo of the unpublished behind-the-scenes with some co-workers, such as Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner and Gwendoline Christie. See the following:

To see this photo on Instagram Good times A publication is shared by the Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) in the 1st of Apr., 2020 at 8:01 am PDT

“Those were the good days.”

HBO has announced the cancellation of the spin-off of the Game of Thrones starring Naomi Watts. A short time later House-of-the-Dragon –a wonderful event, which will feature the history of the Kings ” has been confirmed by the tv station itself.

There is still no date for the premiere for House-of-the-Dragons.

Game of Thrones there were eight seasons, and they’re all available on HBO Go), and also in physical version at stores.