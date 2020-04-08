So has changed Scarlett Johansson along in his career

Scarlett Johansson has become one of the few actresses ever to be nominated twice once for an Oscar in the same edition. Microsoft can get an affiliates commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks that are recommended in this article.

The actress of 35 years, also enjoys great popularity thanks to her character Black Widow in the Avengers, but as many actresses have had great transformations, here we remember them.

Scarlett made her debut in the movie North, when he was barely 10 years old.

After he got another role in the tape If you do not casas, me mato, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

His first important role came with the tape 'The man who whispered to the horses' in 1998.

In 2001 she got a role in the tape " The man who was never there', by the brothers Cohen.

One of his most remembered was in Lost in Traslation in 2003.

Another of his successes came with Match Point Woody Allen in 2005.

In 2006 she participated in The Prestige of Chrispher Nolan.

In 2008, she starred in The other Boleyn and Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona.

Also in 2008 he debuted as a singer with the album Anywhere I Lay My Head.

In 2008 she married with Ryan Reynolds, an actor with whom he served until 2011.

In 2010 he made his first appearance in the Marvel universe with Iron Man 2.

In 2012 he participated in the film Hitchcock.

Also participated in the first movie of Avengers, becoming a recurring character.

In 2013, he participated in Don Jon alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In 2014, she starred in Lucy and the second part of Avengers.

In 2014, married for the second time, with the French journalist Romain Dauriac.

That same year, in September, had their first daughter named Rose Dorothy.

In 2017, she starred in the film Ghost in the Shell.

That year announced her divorce from Romain Dauriac.

In 2019, fans speculated that it had reduced the bust, although the actress never confirmed it.

Also in 2019 did films Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbit for which is nominated for an Oscar.

Currently maintains a relationship with Colin Jost, who has wedding plans.

