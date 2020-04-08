Sony put their top premieres of the film in 2021, for the sake of the coronavirus

Peter RabbitPhoto: The Internet/Play

A pandemic of a new coronavirus messed up completely on the calendars and films from around the world. The various studios need to postpone the releases scheduled for the first half of the year 2020 in the face of the closing of the theatres, and the need for privacy.

Sony, however, announced on Tuesday (the 31st) that it will postpone all of their major releases for the year 2021, as well as those that were scheduled to be on display in the second half of the year.

They have lost their original dates of release, and the children’s “Peter Rabbit, # 2: The Fugitive’, which was the 15th of January, and the blockbusters “Ghostbusters – one More Than” and “Morbius”, is now planned for march 5 and march 19, respectively.

It has also brought about changes in the calendar for the coming year. “Uncharted,” an adaptation of the game, the eponymous starring role, Tom Holland, it was in march 2021, to October 8th of the same year. The dates relate to the first performances in the United States, in Brazil, the new schedule shall be announced at a later date.

Among the changes are the cancellation of the premiere of “the Greyhound,” with Tom Hanks, prior to the planned in June, and now have them up to date, and the indefinite postponement of a project without a name, Sony in partnership with Marvel comics, initially scheduled to take place in October of 2021, according to Variety.

The only movie that you will now be able to be viewed by the public, is “Fatherhood”, a drama featuring Kevin Hart and will be released on October 23, 2020, in the USA, at the time of the January 15, 2021.

The decision by Sony if it makes it to the studio, which up until now has taken more drastic measures, and final on their calendar long before the Covid-19.

All of the major studios in Hollywood had already moved on to development, but are limited to, in no small part to the first half of the 2020s. “Mulan”, the Disney, for example, no longer go on show in march, but has not yet won a new date for his debut, in the face of the unpredictable nature of the current pandemic.

