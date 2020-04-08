Stallone arrives at the Expendables in movies, on TV this Friday

The great movies will be shown on TV on Friday (03). One of them is Terminator: Salvationthis will appear on the HBO 2at 16.15.

The feature has been marked to show precisely that the world is already ravaged by the machine, in the tone of the post-apocalyptic. In addition to this, John Connor (Christian Baleis one of the main characters, and appears to be the leader of the rebellion.

Another great option for fans of good action in it The Expendables 2. The following is a part of the program FX and it’s going to air at 20h20. In this follow-up to the team to the title, should deal with the leader of a criminal organization as lived by the Jean-claude Van Damme.

Check out more of the films that will be shown this Friday (03rd):

In the Afternoon session

The creatures of the blue-the most plush of the movie will be out in the TV Globoat 15, in the The Smurfs And The Village Lost. This game is focused on Smurfette (Demi Lovato). The film is a great option for small!

The teams hero

The two teams, who are dedicated to saving the innocent you will have your movies appear in the telinhas. One of them is Operation Big Heroto animation, which brings a super diverse, and it will be displayed in the ANDat 18h49. The leader of this team is to young He (Ryan Potter), which is accompanied by a robot to a friend Baymax (Scott Adsit).

The other group of saviors of the fatherland, are the cowboys. The The Seven Men And One Destiny – the story in the long years of the 1960s came to help a village plagued by the intrusion of a gang. The film can be viewed at Movies Actionat 19h35.

A romantic comedy

For fans of the series and the first film will be delighted with the Sex And The City 2. The film will be shown in the Max Is Up To, the 21. The story brings up new issues for the well-known group of women who have appeared on TELEVISION, including in their relationships, and their families.

A classic of the brazilian

Pixote: The Law Of The Weakest, the timeless classic from the late Hector Babencoit is one of the greatest film in brazil, all of the time. The web is a great analysis of the crime on the streets of Brazil, mainly in Sao Paulo, brazil.

In the view of long, it happens in the Canal Brasilat 23h10.

