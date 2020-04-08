Stormi conquest Tik Tok of the hand of their mother and their grandmother

With almost 170 million followers just on Instagram, no one can deny that Kylie Jenner it is one of the queens of the social networks. That’s why, when he started to become popular Tik Tok do not hesitate to open his account, and since the end of last year began to make some publications available on this platform. But it has been now, when is isolated at home with his family, who have uploaded more videos, each one more fun and original than the previous one. The most recent of them has caused a sensation due to that has brought together three generations of this famous family in a contagious dance. With the enviadiable closet of shoes of Kylie as a stage, Kris Jenner started the choreography, showing off their best moves to the rhythm of the song Pew pew pew of Auntie Hammywhile the striking effects of the application made it appear that his head was larger than normal. Encased in a stylish black look, the matriarch of the Kardashian pretended very well that she sang the song before yielding the space to his boyfriend Corey Gamble. Finally came to scene Kylie and her daughter Stormiand although the businesswoman was holding her small in the arms, these did not prevent to dance very well. What is more fun, the baby of two years has not stopped smiling even for a moment, looking more cute with your dress of Burberry. Click below to view the video that Stormi has conquered Tik Tok.

Loading the player…



