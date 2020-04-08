The 5 products of makeup darlings of Scarlett Johansson











© Getty Images

These are the products that Scarlett Johansson uses (and their makeup artists apply it) to look radiant at every event. I get to know them!





The actress protagonist of Marriage Story(and nominated two Oscars 2020 this year), Scarlett Johansson, is one of the celebs that are always on our radar for his authentic and impeccable beauty looks.

Because of this, we immerse ourselves in your account, interviews, and social networks of their makeup artists in order to discover what are the products you use. Don’t stop reading and read everything!

1. Hyaluronic Acid Serum, of The Inkey List

For the Golden Globes 2020, the makeup artist of Scarlett, named Frankie Boyd, shared the products skincare I used to build the perfect canvas on your face. First, he applied the serum of hyaluronic acid that hydrates and fills, followed by the Eye Cream Caffeine of the same brand, which reduces inflammation and fine lines under the eyes.











© Courtesy of the distributor

Follow the expert tips of Scarlett and never forget to use a serum and an eye contour in your routine. You’ll see a celeb!





2. Bloom Mix Blush Compact, at Blooming Tulip, Jill Stuart

Speaking of the makeup Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes, the color of the cheek, played a very important part in your look, and this was the blush that wore. It is a product with five shades of pink and orange that bring life and a lot of light to your complexion.











© Courtesy of the distributor

Your beauty look for the Golden Globes 2020 was one of the favorites (and the best in all her red carpets.





3. Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, Pat McGrath

The pieces of the luxurious signature staged the makeup of Scarlett for the premiere of ‘Marriage Story’ and of a previous event in Hollywood. The base is silky and the quartet of shadows with sparkles, Iconic Illumination, it was a combo of products the makeup artist repeated for both events.











© Courtesy of the distributor

Thanks to her role in the Marriage Story, and in Jojo Rabbit, you Scarlett is nominated for best lead actress and best supporting actress at the Oscars!





4. Devil, Dolce & Gabbana

In an interview for Vogue, Johansson revealed that are fascinated by cosmetics to D&G to the face, and if the lips are treated, your lipstick favorite it is the bright red Classic Cream Lipstick, in the shade Devil. Yes, now we know the secret behind their red lips perfect!











© Courtesy of the distributor

Without a doubt, the red lips are one of the strongest points that define the personality of Scarlett.





5. Backstage Eyelash Curler, Dior

Another distinctive feature of Scarlett Johansson is your seductive look with long lashes and pigments deep, which you get with two products secrets your maquillista: the curler and the eyeliner On Stage, a Liner in the tone 096, Dior. Both leave a natural finish but with a finish of the catwalk.











© Courtesy of the distributor

Scarlett wore her beauty look with these products, for The New York Film Festival.





More on MSN:

So has changed Scarlett Johansson along in his career (GoBizNext)