The achievement of Scarlett Johansson in the Oscar-2020

Since they were announced all the nominees for the Oscars 2020 the target is set in the night of the awards ceremony will be held on the 7th of February at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. It has also spoken of the great absences in the nominations of the Academy, as well as that, again, was not nominated for any woman in the best director category.

In addition to these major shortcomings, we can mention the achievements of Netflix to sneak the most prestigious awards in the industry, standing with 22 nominations in total for The Irishman and the emotional Story of a marriage. In this last, he participated as a protagonist Scarlett Johanssonwho , in addition, entered into a kind of exclusive club’s very own “Mount Olympus” of the Academy: to be nominated in two categories in the same issue. Something that few actors have managed.

In the entire history of the Oscars, that is to say, since its first edition in 1929, only 11 players have managed to be nominated for best acting and best performance in the cast of the same edition. The first to get one was Fay Bainter, who was nominated for best actress for her work in White Banners, and best supporting actress in Jezebel. Although they lost in the first won in the second, a film directed by William Wyler.

Spent 5 editions of the Oscar pair that another actress to repeat the feat. Teresa Wright she was nominated for best actress for The Pride of the Yankees and best supporting actress for Mrs. Miniver. That night of the 1943 won best supporting actress. The first man to be nominated in the prestigious categories of performance was Barry Fitzgerald for his work in Going My Way (1944), and although it took the Oscar for best supporting actor, the Academy had to change the rules so that no actor outside nominated in both categories for the same film.

After this last time, spent 38 long years for an actor or actress outside nominated in both categories. It was nothing less than Jessica Lange in 1982, for his work in Frances was nominated for best actress and for Tootsie best supporting actress, which she won.

In 1988 Sigourney Weaver would repeat the feat, it was nominated in two performance categories for his starring role in Gorillas in the Mist and for his role of distribution in Working Girl. The Oscar went to Jodie Foster for The Accused and Geena Davis The Accidental Tourist, respectively.

In the edition of this 2020 Al Pacino is nominated for an Oscar in the best supporting actorand of course this is not the first time. Even though you only have a Oscar and has been nominated on several occasions. What is striking is that what he won when he was nominated in two categories. It was in 1992 for his role in Scent of a Woman and Glengarry Glen Ross. The year after this delivery two actresses achieved the feat of being nominated in two categories: Emma Thompson (best actress for The Remains of the Day and best supporting actress for In the Name of the Father) and Holly Hunter (for The Piano and best supporting actress for The Firm).

The year 2000 brought three double nominations: the Julianne Moore, best actress for Far From Heaven, best supporting actress for The Hours (lost both). Jamie Foxx in 2004, he won the category for best actor for Raythat year he was also nominated as best supporting actor for Collateral. For her part, Cate Blanchett was nominated in 2008 for his leading role in Elizabeth: The Golden Age and for his role of distribution in I’m Not There.

Thus, Scarlett Johansson has been attached to this club select in the same edition of the Oscars have been nominated in two performance categories. Johansson was nominated for her leading role in Story of a marriagedirected by Noah Baumbach and his role in the cast of Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi.