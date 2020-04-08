The “Angelina Jolie” iran spoke on television from the jail: “My mother asked me to stop”

Sahar Tabar is an iranian woman who took world relevance in social networks because of their physical appearance, which had, supposedly, after undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries. While in the media have established a resemblance between her and the actress Angelina Jolieother people have compared with a “zombie”.
At the beginning of the month had been given to know the detention of Tabar for the crime of blasphemybut he has now returned to be the center of attention for an interview he gave to a television channel in Iran (IRTV2), where he spoke about his relationship with social networks and how they will modified the life.
During the conversation, the 22 year-old woman he explained that the acceptance on the part of the people toward the publications that was were one of the elements of the incited to continue to up the type of related content with your appearance.
“My childhood dream was to be famous”, narrated Tabar in the discussion. “I saw that the people continued what they were doing and, when the ‘likes’ began to growI felt that I was doing the right thing”.
However, the fame didn’t come from the best way, because it was a consequence of having posted images of her with a altered appearance, which was evident thanks to the makeup and to the edition exerted on the photographs.
In the conversation, Tabar showed his repentancesince he admitted that “the vulgarity on social networks you receive many clicks,” and that if he had not followed the path that he chose, now “it would be in a better place”.
In this sense, he spoke about the relationship he had with people close to her, in addition to the little attention that put in their comments: “My mother asked me to stop, but I didn’t hear you. Sometimes, the words of a stranger or a friend may be more important than those of a father,” said the woman with thousands of followers in social networks.
Sahar Tabarwho is the only child of a divorced couple, he also explained that the goal of his surgeries was not to have a look similar to Angelina Jolieas they have pointed out the western media, rather, noted, perhaps with irony, wanted to be like the female character in the film The corpse of the bride, Tim Burton.
The controversy surrounding the interview
Through the social networks users in Iran have shown their anger due to that the interview could be considered as part of a judgment towards the young.
These accusations on the part of the people found an argument in the fact that in the program, Tabar was presented as a “zombie” and an example of how “the madness to become famous on social networks has ruined a real life”, reported international media.
For this reason, some people issued so-called in order that do not transmit that kind of confessions on tv: “Show it on television is shameful and dirty. It is a sick girl. Do you confess is shameful” said one user.
Despite the moments uncomfortable who has lived by his publications in Instagramthe woman has denial have been subjected to more than 50 surgeries, as alleged by the british newspaper The Sun at the end of 2017.
“I have operated the noseI have increased lips and I also did a liposuction. I don’t see anything terrible in the operations. Many people do this type of procedure all over the planet”, he defended a long time ago.