The concerts of Miley Cyrus, and Andrea Bocelli for free? The music is in quarantine.

The time is now for the quarantine. Miley Cyrus and other artists, is very popular here, they are focusing on the live shows via social media to have fun with the fans. The pop singer makes the live show Monday through Friday on her Instagram, at 14: 30 (local time). Today, (8), it is now possible to see what’s new. In the other video, the singer has enlisted the help of Demi Lovato, another name for destroy one of the world’s pop.

The producer and DJ in the american Diplo – we are always in Brazil, and has entered into a partnership with the Anitta – this is another one, with shows daily at midnight (eastern time). The film is themed, with names such as “Corona” Band, and Coronight Fever. The transmission is on his YouTube channel.

In Brazil, the dual-sertaneja Bruno & Marrone promote the gig via a YouTube video tomorrow (9 a.m.) to 21, in order to collect the donations (after having been converted into the food, and rapid tests) at the time of the battle of the coronavirus.

The Festival will Be at Home, which is another new feature of the times, shows the distance in Brazil. The third edition of the festival runs until the 10th of April in the YouTube video, from 13: 30 to 23h. For the full schedule of the day will be posted on Instagram. On other days, attended by artists, such as tourist information, Will! and Di De.

On Monday, the 18th of April, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the american singer Lady Gaga to promote the event, “One World: Together, at Home, with the aim of raising funds for the fight against the pandemic. Lady Gaga, will count with the help of the weight-Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette and John Legend are among the names already confirmed. The concerts will be broadcasted via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

On Sunday (12th) at Easter, the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, one of the most famous in the world, will have stalls in the Cathedral of Milan, Duomo di Milano, to celebrate the love, hope, and peace, the message that it is ideal for the Easter season, as well as to the hard time that in Italy and in the world of the living in the face of a pandemic of a new coronavirus. With Bocelli, the music of Emanuele Vianelli. The live webcast, free of charge, will be made through the official channel of Bocelli on YouTube at 14h (gmt).

For lovers of classical music, and orchestras from all over the world have posted videos online for concerts, recordings, and promises to new live feeds. The Berlin Philharmonic has created a web site The Digital Concert Hall-for those who want to check out your playlist. The New York Philharmonic has created on its site in the area The NY Phil Plays On.

Tomorrow (9th), the London Symphony Orchestra broadcasts at 19: 30 (local time) on their website the music for the ballet, and Stravinsky, including The Rite of Spring”. LINK: On 14 April, the Lincoln Center Chamber Society in New York and broadcast at 17: 30 (local time) chamber music of ludwig van Beethoven, in via Facebook.



