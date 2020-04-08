The Festival João Rock has been postponed to September, owing to the quarantine of the coronavirus | The Music Journal Brazil

One of the biggest music festivals in the country, and the John Rock according to new data from the 19th edition of a day As of September 12,in The City Of Ribeirão Pretoin the interior of São Paulo, brazil.

The press release is after the organization, to analyze in detail the scenario that is installed by the pandemic is a major concern in the country. “We want to use it in Rock is to be performed at a time when we believe that Brazil will overcome the challenges.”account Luit Marks, the organizer of the event.

The attention right now, according to them, it is the maintenance of the line-up for the three stages of the Festival. This year it is acknowledged to be a tribute to Rio de Janeirothat will be the subject of a The Stage In Brazil.

“We talked a lot with the band, and for all the support on our decision-making. We are convinced that this is a time of caution, and that very soon we will all be together on John’s Rock and roll on September”says the organizer, Marcelo Says Rocci.

The policy of the ticket

The tickets are already sold out for the Festival and will be valid for the rescheduled date. However, if you want to, the compensation of the organization will guarantee the return of 100% of the ticket price. The return policy will be announced at a later date through the official channels of the event.

The sales continue through the website www.joaorock.com.br in the fields of Trail, Trail Premium,And The Cabin In Colorado and The Cabin John And Rock.