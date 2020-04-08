The Good News-Coronavirus: visit the web site brings good news about the coronavirus

Today, the world is in the midst of a process that, until then, no one who is alive in the 21st century he had experienced: in a pandemic. The new coronavirus that emerged in China at the end of last year, has already killed thousands of people, and it is precisely for this reason that many countries find themselves in a state of isolation until the virus is controlled. Meanwhile, entire populations are forced to stay inside their homes, not a lot of options of what to do. It seems a bit desperate, isn’t he? Not for the founders of the site, The Good News-Coronavirus, which brings together in one place all the various good news about the status of the disease in the world.

“The catastrophe is designed by the Covid-19 leads naturally into a scene of desperation. There are so many negative aspects that we forget that there is news of a fantastic number of cured, the search for a vaccine at an unprecedented pace, a collaboration between the international organizations and the civil society. For this reason, we need to broaden the way we look at it,” says the description of the portal that was created by the noted Fernando Fernandes, Maciel Melo, Rafaela Fernandes and Daniel Barros.

As has been said before, the world is experiencing something that is new and, unfortunately, there’s a long road ahead of us. On the other hand, this does not mean that it needs to be made up out of despair and gloom. We know that you face the situation with optimism, it will not make the healing of the Covid-19 it appears faster, but that did not work. Therefore, it is important to keep your mental health in a day.

