The iconic! Review of the best comic books of the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

In addition, a record of the weight of the series has always had great players!

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ it is one of the series most remembered by fans of the The Disney Channel Website. In addition to the great success of the season in the series up to today’s pump and it is very commented on by the public.

The series tells the lives of 3 brothers Alex (Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austen) as we live a life of the normal adolescentshave to deal with the the dilemmas in the life of a magician.

During their successful seasons of the series, was attended by the various guest appearances with names that are super important to the industry film and musicgives just take a look:

One of the major stars to participate in the program, it was colombian singer Shakira, who danced, sang, and even acted!

Lucy Hale

The actress is very young played a huge role in the series of the reading of the girl Who, in one episode, it’s kind of funny.

Bella Thorne

Bella, as well as the brand-new, and she acted as the girlfriend of the other brother, Max, but in a secret way…

China Anne McClain

At the beginning, the Disney Channel, she took part in one of the great episodes – Wizards vs. Angels in the series, working on the side for Selena Gomez!

Bailee Madison

Well, pequeninha the actress was not the only one participating, but as a paper that is “fixed” in the season 4 finale of the series, when, like magic, Max, has become Maxinne…

Bridgit Mendler

Worked as well as the other his girlfriend to the wizarding world of Justin bieber, Bridgit was one of the roles of the more little darlings to the public to interpret it in the sweet way Only.

Gregg Sulkin

Living in the romance, Selena Gomez, Gregg, had their paper “fixed” to interpret, to Mason, her boyfriend, a werewolf, and Alex, the one who gave it to them, many times romantic, but it’s also scary!

He gave miss them, right? The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ has been one of the series that affected me the most was the Disney Channel, and remember these moments is a well, both…