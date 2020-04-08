The launch of Netflix in a week (03/04/2020)

A week of social isolation in order to contain the advance of the SARS-CoV-2, which is the brand new coronavirus, and a lot of people are still wondering what to do with so much free time in the house. The internet is a great ally, not only to keep in touch with faraway friends and family, but also for the descontrairmos, whether it is playing a game online or listening to something. In this way, the streaming platforms are a great ally in the fight with boredom, and the Series deserves attention. Every day, the book of the service you receive as series and movies; and, as of this week, it marked the turning point from march to April, the number of features is further increased.

The real standout, however, is going to the premiere of Part 4 of the The House of Paper. Phenomenon is unquestionable, the production, the Spanish took the world by storm, and it was quickly adopted by the brazilian public as one of their favorites. Starting from where Part 3 ended, the new episodes of House the Role have come to take a decision on the situation of the raiders most loved in the world. Could it be that they will be able to escape from the grip of the relentless inspector Maria Sierra? And as a Teacher? I wonder what’s going to happen to him?”

Also, speaking of the series famous, The Community it finally premiered on Netflix. With six seasons, the play tells the story of Jeff Winger, a lawyer who ends up being fired from the office where I was working then to find out that the degree of it is a fake. Back to school, he meets a group of students and have lessons with a teacher, with a history as checkered as that of his. A good choice for those who want to tackle a long-standing culture and give you a good laugh.

Anyone who is looking for a new series to refresh the air, an option that is popular in south korea King of fighterswho received the first two episodes on the streaming during the week. Based on the comic book of the webtoon with the same name, the production tells the story of a cop who is trying to take down a criminal organization. Your efforts won’t give you anything right, and he fell into complete disgrace. However, there is then an opportunity for revenge once he gets the company to Move its special abilities. If you can tie in the sci-fi, here’s something that deserves at least a chance to do that.

If you have small children in the house, and it is difficult to keep them entertained, Netflix has released a handful of cartoons in the book. Have been added to the titles such as How to Train Your Dragon, Kung-Fu Panda., Madagascar, Mega-mind and The Forest. In this category, however, the focus is on the new crop of productions from Studio Ghibli, which has already been released Spirited away, Princess Mononoke, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya and so many others. In this week’s releases include a great The Memories of this Movie, From The Hill Kokuriko, PomPoko: The Battle of the Raccoons and Life in the Windall works of art, can’t live without.

Netflix has also committed to a strong on the premiere of “classics” of the cinema, and even in the Afternoon Session of this week, featuring films such as Forrest Gump, Mission: Impossible and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Powerful. But none of them are no match for the awesome The Godfatherone of the films that were critically acclaimed in the history of cinema. If you haven’t had a chance to watch it, it is open to Netflix right now and give it a play for you to enjoy in the actuation of the monster-of-Marlon Brando and the plot, which takes place in the family, He is one of the most respected of the organized crime.

Many of the other films that deserve to be mentioned in a list of the releases in the Series in a week, but transformaríamos these brief instructions are given in a book is huge. So, if you want to stay up to date with all the news that came to the service, please take a look at the list below. It includes not only the films and tv shows that have arrived on the book, but all that came out of a poster on the station platform. Choose the one that best suits you, have fun in the house, and wash your hands.

