The lipstick of Angelina Jolie in Maleficent is one of the most sold in the world

Just a few days ago we premiered one of the most anxiously awaited films of the year: ‘Maleficent, Master of Evil’. Angelina Jolie returns to become the dark fairy from ‘The Sleeping Beauty’, a role for which he has had to be characterized with the horns iconic villainess, and the prosthetics of latex to mark your cheekbones.

But there is another detail that has uncovered one of the firms involved in this process of makeup, and that has as its protagonist the lipstick that takes the character. In the movie, Angelina appears with your lips painted with one of the lip most sold in the world. This is the ‘Russian Red’ of Mac Cosmeticsan article that has a price 19.50 euros and that is considered as a cosmetic cult.













“Maleficent in the new movie takes you deep and deliciously disruptive tone of worship, Russian Red”, announces the signature along with a video in which you can see how Jolie transformed into the stepmother of Aurora. It is not coincidence that the beauty team of the movie have chosen the second tone best selling of the signature of make-up-the first is the ‘Ruby Woo’.

Lipstick ‘Russian Red’ by Mac Cosmetics

The tone stands out by its red with pigment blue to get the effect of whiter teeth and has fallen in love with several famous. A charge to popularize the article was Madonnathat led him during his tour of ‘Blonde Ambition’ in the 90’s. The singer wanted a lipstick red that bear throughout the concert and when he tested the Mac is no longer changed by another. A colour that became iconic, and catapulted to fame at the signature and the lip.









Madonna with the corset by Jean Paul Gaultier during his tour ‘Blond Ambition’

The lipstick also appeared in one of the films essential for lovers of fashion,‘The Devil Wears Prada’. In one of the scenes Anne Hathaway wears this color with a black dress, a combination that makes it stand out even more to the flagship product of the Mac.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in ‘The devil wears Prada’

