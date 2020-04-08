The lipstick red of Angelina Jolie in Maleficent is this iconic MAC

Angelina Jolie is ” congratulations, your film ‘Maleficent: Mistress of evil’, where she shared the stage with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, is being all a success of public in most countries where it has been released.

In addition, the actress is getting a excellent reviews for his work in the movie directed by Joachim Rønning and by their looks on the red carpet of half the world. A riot of style that we have seen stroll through Tokyo, Rome or London.

Today, however, our eyes not directed at Angelina, but his character, because we’ve discovered one of the secrets of beauty of Maleficent, the already not-so-terrible witch Disney.

The first film about Maleficent who starred in the Hollywood star because we made it clear that in this story fairies dark (as it is called now to this character) were going to splurge style, and power. A maximum that maintains, and even increases, in its sequel.

That’s why we have been delighted to get to know some of the beauty secrets of this character, as that the signature MAC it is the responsible of that lovely shade of red that looks Angelina in its paper.

If you are familiar with, it would not be surprising, because if you don’t have it on your makeup collection, you’ve heard many times from him. We refer to the iconic lip Russian Red MAC.

A lipstick that, in addition to artistic name to the well-known singer Lourdes Hernández González, it is one of the favorites of millions of people. Its creamy texture, its ctcss code blue that creates the optical effect of seeing whiter teeth and powerful color have topped this lipstick as a myth of make-up.

Yes, it is true that the lipstick sold MAC is Ruby Wooanother classic red, but the color Russian Red is about, and it exceeds it in popularity.

All we will remember that there was a time in which not had account of Instagram or YouTube channel that does not surrender to its charms as it has now done Maleficent.

In addition, the legend (speaking of fairy tales) ensures that this is not the first time that the film surrenders to the charms of Russian Network. Anne Hathaway because I would have been in ‘The Devil wears Prada’.

Not to mention, as was already confirmed at the time by the own firm MAC, which Madonna not separated from it on his tour Blonde Ambition in the 90’s.

Now, despite never having gone at all, this lipstick comes back with force to give you even more power to the dramatic change of look which is subjected to Angelina Jolie to be Maleficent.

A style that we can also inspire you, because MAC has shown several of their products, especially in the face of Halloweenwith that it is very simple to replicate the makeup of the fairy of dark Disney.

We could say that now Maleficent since it is not only a master of evil, as the title of this movie, it is also the teacher of the makeup.