The photo of Angelina Jolie no makeup that amazes

Every day we find on the internet with topics, videos or images that have become viral. This is what has happened to a photo of the actress Angelina Jolie

According to portals international guioteca.com it would be an image captured by a passerby and that doesn’t use anything makeup.

“Angelina Jolie, the woman of porcelain skin and perfect features, captured at 44 years of age, so it seems, by a passerby. That is to say, even seems to be behind the hand of a professional photographer or paparazzi,” says the note from the web.

The protagonist in “Maleficent”, 44 years of age, is considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet.